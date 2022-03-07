What to watch today: Dow futures cut sharp losses as $130 crude comes a bit off the boil

BY THE NUMBERS

Oil stocks rose broadly after energy prices surged. Shares of Chevron and Exxon Mobil each rose more than 1%, while Phillips 66 climbed 3.4%. ConocoPhillips rose nearly 2%, while Baker Hughes jumped 4%. Archer-Daniels-Midland jumped about 4% premarket as crop prices jumped amid supply concerns due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) dipped in premarket trading after both companies announced over the weekend that they were suspending operations in Russia. Visa's stock shed 2.2%, while Mastercard was down 1.7%. Netflix (NFLX) is pulling its service in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, the company confirmed to CNBC. The stock dropped aroud 1% in Monday's premarket. Shares of Whiting Petroleum (WLL) and Oasis Petroleum (OAS) moved higher in premarket trading after the companies announced a merger agreement. The new company, with an estimated enterprise value of about $6 billion, will be 53% owned by Whiting shareholders and 47% by Oasis shareholders, according to a press release. Citigroup dropped 2.8% in premarket trading, underperforming its peers, after receiving a downgrade from Jefferies. The firm said Citi appeared unlikely to hit the financial targets detailed at an investor conference last week.

