Apple unveils new budget iPhone

Apple will hold its first product launch of the year on Tuesday. Financial analysts and media reports point to a packed event where Apple could release a new budget iPhone, a mid-range iPad with a faster chip, and perhaps new Mac computers with Apple's own M1 chips.

New software could also make an appearance on Tuesday. An iOS 15.4 update for iPhones and iPads is expected. It will let you unlock your iPhone with a mask and will add a new payment feature that allows people to tap their credit card or an iPhone against another iPhone to buy stuff.

We'll post live updates below, but you can also watch Apple's YouTube live stream right here:

Here's what's going on: