Apple unveils new budget iPhone
This is CNBC's live blog covering everything Apple announces Tuesday in an event streamed from its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Apple will hold its first product launch of the year on Tuesday. Financial analysts and media reports point to a packed event where Apple could release a new budget iPhone, a mid-range iPad with a faster chip, and perhaps new Mac computers with Apple's own M1 chips.
New software could also make an appearance on Tuesday. An iOS 15.4 update for iPhones and iPads is expected. It will let you unlock your iPhone with a mask and will add a new payment feature that allows people to tap their credit card or an iPhone against another iPhone to buy stuff.
Apple just announced a new budget iPhone SE, which is the successor to the 2020 model but with 5G and the latest iPhone processor, A15.
The device looks like the previous iPhone SE, with a 4.7-inch rectangular display, and a TouchID fingerprint sensor. It's equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said the device was ideal for people who like smaller devices. — Kif Leswing
You can get a green iPhone 13 soon
Apple is adding two new colors for its iPhone. People can pre-order the iPhone 13 in "green" and the iPhone 13 Pro in "alpine green" starting Friday.
Apple announces deal with MLB, will air games on Friday nights
Apple said that it will air two exclusive Major League Baseball games on Friday nights, marking Apple's first entry into live sports.
Apple said it will air live pregame and postgame shows, and it will be free from local broadcast restrictions, and won't require an Apple TV+ subscription for now.
It will air in United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, Apple said. — Kif Leswing
Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage
We've started. Cook has taken the stage and said this will be the first launch event this year. — Kif Leswing
Over 150,000 people are watching the livestream on YouTube
Five minutes before Apple's show is about to start, over 150,000 people are streaming the event on YouTube. It's a sign that Apple can still generate huge consumer demand for its products through its carefully choreographed launch events. Last year at the iPhone 13 launch, over 300,000 viewers tuned in five minutes ahead of time. — Kif Leswing
Expect news on the iOS 15.4 update for iPhones
Look for news on a release date for Apple's latest iPhone and iPad software. The iOS 15.4 update is expected to include a long-awaited revision to the face ID feature, which would allow users to unlock their iPhone while wearing a mask, just as masks mandates are lifting nationwide. Other features include a new emoji and a new payment product allowing iPhone users to accept credit card payments without additional hardware.
Apple CEO Tim Cook invites customers to "take a peek"
The tagline for Tuesday's event is "peek performance." While the marketing taglines often don't entirely line up with what's released, Apple has been applying broad themes to its launches since they went remote in 2020 — last year's was "spring loaded." — Kif Leswing
Apple's Mac business is on fire thanks to its M-series chips
Apple hasn't said what it plans to release today, but if it does end up releasing new Mac models, as bloggers and media reports have suggested, it will add further momentum to Apple's oldest product line.
In the most recent quarter ending in December, Apple reported $10.8 billion in Mac revenue, which was up 25% year-over-year. Macs were a bigger business in terms of sales than iPads in 2021.
Apple's Mac is experiencing a rebirth thanks to new models that sport better battery life, powered by Apple's M-series chips. Apple announced a move away from Intel in 2020 in favor of chips it originally designed for its iPhones but it later customized for laptops and desktops. A new powerful Mac model on Tuesday would be another big step in that transition to a computer lineup entirely powered by Apple chips. — Kif Leswing
Apple's online store is down
Apple's online store is down, to nobody's surprise. The company has a long held tradition of closing its online store to customers until its launch event is over, partly to build hype, partly to keep people from buying a product that will be outdated or cheaper minutes before a new one is announced.
Expect a new low-cost iPhone priced around $399
Reports have suggested that we'll see a new low-cost iPhone today. My guess is a successor to the iPhone SE that launched in 2020 for $399, but with 5G and the same processor Apple includes in the iPhone 13. The phone would cater to people who still want a home button and don't need all of the flashy features of Apple's more expensive iPhones. One thing to watch: will Apple keep the current iPhone SE around and sell it for even less? At $199 it might compete better against similarly priced Android phones.
