CNBC Pro

Buy the dip on these 4 global stocks, investment bank Bernstein says

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProCathie Wood explains why it's been 'totally right' to believe in Tesla
Zavier Ong3 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO07:44
CNBC ProBoeing, Bed Bath and Beyond, and SoFi are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 7
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProThese stocks win when gasoline prices spike like they are now, history shows
Samantha Subin
Read More