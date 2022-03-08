Feeding America's CEO shares the 'transformative' advice that changed her career

As the CEO of Feeding America – the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States – Claire Babineaux-Fontenot has been on the frontlines of the country's ongoing food insecurity crisis. According to the USDA, more than 38 million people in the United States are food insecure. In 2020 alone, Feeding America reports that at least 60 million people in the United States turned to food banks, food pantries, and other community food programs for help feeding themselves and their families. Before joining Feeding America in 2018, the Louisiana native spent 13 years at Walmart, where she was the first Black woman to serve as the company's vice president of audits and tax policy. Throughout her career, Babineaux-Fontenot has relied on wisdom from her favorite books and business leaders to help her succeed. CNBC Make It spoke with the CEO about the career advice that changed her life and how young professionals can build happy, fulfilling careers.

'Always assume good intentions'

The best piece of career advice Babineaux-Fontenot ever received didn't come from a person – she discovered it in an essay from the 1970s. Earlier in her career, the 57-year-old reveals she spent "too much energy" on wishing that people would "do things differently or act a certain way." Then she read "The Servant as a Leader" by Robert K. Greenleaf, a former AT&T executive who outlined a leadership approach focused on serving others, including employees, customers and community, first. The main lesson Babineaux-Fontenot has carried with her is the importance of empathy in the workplace. "I had a big, eye-opening epiphany after reading that," she says. "Always assume good intentions of your co-workers, that people want to work together to do good." Babineaux-Fontenot says this pivot in thinking has been "transformative" in her work and life. "Now, I try to understand to the extent that I can how people are wired, then help to create environments where, however they define winning, we can win together – and we should all try to do that."

'Invest in understanding who you are'