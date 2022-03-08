Many Americans are eligible for more generous tax credits this year. They will have to file a return in order to get the money

The IRS and state tax agencies have programs to help taxpayers prepare returns. Here, Robert Smith from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance assists Geraldine Gruenthal, of Levittown, New York, at a free tax preparation session in Bellmore, New York on April 1, 2017.

This tax season could help give many individuals and families access to more generous tax credits, thanks to temporary changes put in place through the American Rescue Plan.

The catch is you have to file a tax return. That may be a challenge for individuals who do not typically file.

Research New York University conducted in coordination with the IRS finds that promoting free tax-preparation services can help increase filing rates, which can also lead to more new filers claiming benefits such as the earned income tax credit or child tax credit.

"It seems so simple that if a benefit is administered through the tax code....you need to file, but that's a critical barrier," said Tatiana Homonoff, associate professor at New York University's Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, and a co-author of the research.

More from Personal Finance:

How the Ukraine-Russia conflict may push up prices

When buy now, pay later comes back to bite you

Big raises may be coming back down to earth

"If we remove some of those barriers, we will almost automatically be increasing take up of these credits," Homonoff said.

About 70% of U.S. households are eligible for free tax-preparation services, yet only about 3% actually take advantage of them.

The research, which was conducted in 2019, included sending 55,000 IRS letters to non-filers touting free tax services, such as the government's in-person Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program or those offered through software from companies like H&R Block or TurboTax.

Of those who received the letters in the experiment, 22% filed their taxes compared to a 21% filing rate for those who did not receive any communications. The one percentage point increase contributed to a 4% increase in the proportion of people who filed a return.