GM electric vehicles to power homes in a new California pilot program

Production is now set to begin at the former Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, less than two years after GM announced the massive $2.2 billion investment to fully renovate the facility to build a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

General Motors on Tuesday announced a pilot program with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. in California that would make its electric vehicles capable of powering a home in the event of a power outage or grid failure.

"This is really significant because it's another benefit of owning an electric vehicle," GM CEO Mary Barra said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The move matches similar capabilities by other automakers, including Ford Motor with its upcoming electric F-150 Lightning pickup that's due out this spring. Ford has partnered with solar company Sunrun for charging and energy accessories to allow such capabilities. EV start-up Lucid Group also has announced similar features for its $169,000 Air sedan.

Select PG&E utility customers will take part in the pilot this summer, Barra said.