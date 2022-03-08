Lululemon launches into footwear as it seeks to take on industry giants like Nike, Adidas

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said that launching into shoes was the next natural step for the leggings maker.

Lululemon is venturing into footwear, marking a new product category for the maker of leggings and sports bras and deepening its rivalry with giants like Nike and Adidas.

The company's first-ever running shoe for women, called Blissfeel, will be available to purchase starting March 22 in select markets across North America, Mainland China and the United Kingdom. The running shoes will retail for $148.

The launch marks Lululemon's official foray into the sneaker category, having only previously sold a small collection of shoes from Athletic Propulsion Labs. The footwear business, for women and men, could prove to be another important lever of growth for the athletic clothing retailer as it seeks to catch its larger competitors.

Sneaker sales have boomed during the pandemic as more consumers pick up running or opt for more comfortable shoes while working from home. It's an incredibly heated category with competitors ranging from giants like Nike and On Running to more niche brands like Allbirds, which also makes a running shoe.

Lululemon said it's aiming to launch a men's footwear collection next year, at which point it will expand its selection for women with special-edition shoes and seasonal sneakers.

In the meantime, Lululemon said it will debut two types of women's cross-training sneakers this summer, priced at $138 and $148, followed by a slide-on shoe meant for post-workout wear, at $58, and another training sneaker with a more supportive midsole, at $128.