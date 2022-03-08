Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein accuser seek dismissal of her lawsuit against royal

Prince Andrew of Britain and the woman who sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was underage formally asked a New York federal judge Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit given their agreement to settle the case out of court.

The stipulation to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's case was expected after the disclosure by her lawyer on Feb. 15 that Andrew had agreed to pay Giuffre an undisclosed sum of money to withdraw her civil suit.

Giuffre has claimed Andrew assaulted her on several occasions as a girl years ago, while she was under the control of sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein and his convicted procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell, both of whom were friends with the prince.

The court filing came as multiple British media outlets reported that Andrew had paid Giuffre the agreed-upon amount.

Manhattan U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan is expected to grant the joint request to toss the case.

That request came as a hearing in the same court was to begin Tuesday related to a bid by Maxwell seeking to toss out her criminal conviction in December for obtaining other underage girls to be abused by Epstein.

Maxwell's lawyers say a juror at her trial lied on a jury questionnaire about not having been a child sex abuse victim before telling reporters after the case ended that he had been such a victim. Prosecutors have asked a judge to grant the juror immunity from prosecution so that he can be forced to answer questions Tuesday about his differing statements under oath.