Leadership or loneliness? Making sense of why executives are eager to get employees back in the office

After two years, giddy executives appear on the brink of welcoming their workforces back to the office, whether their employees are ready or not.

"I can't tell you how much I am looking forward to being together again," Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told his employees in a memo last week, outlining his company's April 11 hybrid back-to-work plan.

"I hope everyone is feeling as energized as I am, and that you are looking forward to seeing your colleagues in person again in the weeks ahead," Comcast's NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell wrote in a Feb. 22 memo to staff. "This is an exciting time. Our offices are ready for your return across all NBCUniversal locations."

Even President Joe Biden wrote a letter to federal workers this month it's time for them to show Americans the time is right to go back to work as Covid case numbers come down following a dramatic surge fueled by the omicron variant. He broadened his message to all Americans in his March 1 State of the Union address.

"It's time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again," Biden said. "People working from home can feel safe to begin to return to the office. We're doing that here in the federal government. The vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person."

Yet studies show employees aren't nearly as gung-ho about returning to work.

The Future Forum, developed by workplace-messaging platform Slack, surveyed more than 10,000 workers globally in the summer of 2021 and found an "executive-employee disconnect" with regard to returning to work. Three-quarters of all executives reported they want to work from the office three to five days a week, compared with about one-third of employees. Among executives who have primarily worked completely remotely through the pandemic, 44% said they wanted to come back to the office every day. Just 17% of employees said the same.

Other research suggests employees have been pleasantly surprised by their work-from-home experience and don't want it to end.

There are several causes for the disconnect, said Brian Elliott, the Future Forum's vice president. Many executives simply aren't experiencing the same lives of their employees and are falling back on an antiquated view of work to make inferences about what's important for a company to flourish, he said.

"Executives have a better setup at work," said Elliott. "They probably have an office with a door. They probably don't have the same child care issues as many employees. The risk that we run, as a society, even in a hybrid-work setting, is executives don't listen to employees looking for flexibility and a real proximity bias sets in among people who are at the office and those that aren't."

While JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said last year remote work "doesn't work for spontaneous idea generation" and erodes culture, Elliott said the data shows hybrid settings allow for better work-life balance while also increasing workers' sense of belonging among the colleagues. Modern technology connects co-workers — including those who may have worked remotely before the pandemic — that levels the playing field among employees. That sense of fairness, not based on face time or who happens to have a chance meeting in an executive-suite elevator, boosts overall work satisfaction, Elliott said.