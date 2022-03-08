Skip Navigation
watch
live
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Climate
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
CNBC Disruptor 50
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
Equity and Opportunity
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Investing Club
Newsletter
Morning Meeting
Trade Alerts
Trust Portfolio
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
USA
INTL
watch
live
Search quotes, news & videos
Watchlist
SIGN IN
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Investing Club
PRO
Menu
The market is at a pivotal point as Nasdaq has brush with bear market
Published Tue, Mar 8 2022
4:13 PM EST
Updated 8 Min Ago
Patti Domm
@in/patti-domm-9224884/
@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE
NEXT PRO TALK
1 Day Remaining
Wed, Mar 9 2022 - 7:15am
Add to Calendar
CNBC PRO Talks: Apple, Netflix and more — Tech analyst shares his calls amid market volatility
More In Pro Insight
Goldman sees 3 oil market scenarios unfolding from Russia-Ukraine war with one taking crude to $175
Hannah Miao
3 hours ago
Why U.S. banks have been among the hardest hit sectors since the Russia-Ukraine war began
Hugh Son
3 hours ago
This is why spiking oil prices and gas at $5 a gallon may not lead to a recession
Patti Domm
4 hours ago
Read More