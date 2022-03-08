U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian oil as soon as today

Employees pass beneath pipes leading to oil storage tanks at the central processing plant for oil and gas at the Salym Petroleum Development oil fields near the Bazhenov shale formation in Salym, Russia.

The U.S. is expected to announce as early as Tuesday that it will ban imports of Russian oil, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The White House and the Department of Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But the White House on Tuesday morning updated President Joe Biden's schedule for the day to include an announcement of new U.S. actions intended to "hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine."

Biden will deliver those remarks from the White House at 10:45 a.m. ET, the updated schedule said.

The U.S., while much less dependent on Russian energy than many of its European allies, still imports a significant and growing amount of its oil from Russia: about 672,000 barrels a day in 2021, according to figures from the Energy Information Administration.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.