CNBC Pro

Cathie Wood explains why it's been 'totally right' to believe in Tesla

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO07:44
CNBC ProBoeing, Bed Bath and Beyond, and SoFi are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 7
Alison Conklin2 hours ago
CNBC ProThese stocks win when gasoline prices spike like they are now, history shows
Samantha Subin4 hours ago
CNBC ProUtility stocks soar to records as investors seek safety, expanding profits. How to play it
Hannah Miao
Read More