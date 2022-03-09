Half of Americans quit their jobs last year to make a career change. Here are 5 steps to take to do the same

Richiesd | E+ | Getty Images

If you want to change careers, you are not alone. It turns out the "Great Resignation," also known as the "Great Reshuffle," has many Americans rethinking the type of work they are doing. Some 53% of employed U.S. adults who quit their job in 2021 changed their occupation or field of work at some point last year, an analysis from Pew Research found. Younger workers were more prone to make the leap. Of employed adults ages 18 to 29 who said they quit a job in 2021, 61% shifted their field of work or occupation, compared to 45% of those ages 30 and older, according to Pew. It based its analysis on 6,627 non-retired U.S. adults, including 965 who say they left a job by choice last year. The data was collected as a part of a larger survey conducted Feb. 7 to 13.

Companies are now looking for the right fit, not necessarily the technical skills. Vicki Salemi career expert at Monster

1. Feature transferable skills

Emphasize any transferable skills you have in the executive summary of your resume and in your cover letter, Salemi advised. You can also mention them in a phone screening interview. Those skills include communication, customer service, problem solving, collaboration and dependability. Also include on your resume keywords from each job posting, including any terminology the company uses to describe the position or skills.

2. Gain new skills

J_art | Moment | Getty Images

Getting additional training can help you gain valuable skills for your next career. "It is never too late to go back to school, obtain a certification, set a goal, or educate yourself on something you're passionate about," CareerBuilder's Gaski said.

3. Have examples ready

Think of anecdotes ahead of the interview so you can provide specific examples of how you used those transferable skills. Flesh them out by talking about each situation, how you handled it and the outcome.

4. Practice, practice, practice

Preparing for your interview is key. "Practice what you'll say ahead of time, but talk conversationally," Salemi said.

5. Don't forget to network