Apple's budget 5G iPhone SE expected to outperform in Asia

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks during the Peek Performance virtual event in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Apple launched a swathe of new products on Tuesday and it's the cheapest one, the iPhone SE, that has got analysts the most excited.

The 5G compatible device, which starts from $429, was announced by CEO Tim Cook at Apple's "Peek Performance" event alongside a new iPad Air, the Mac Studio computer and the Studio Display monitor.

The new iPhone SE comes with Apple's A15 chip, which is also in the $799 iPhone 13, and a 4.7 inch LCD screen.

Analysts expect the budget iPhone to sell particularly well, especially in developing countries where some of Apple's other iPhones are deemed to be too expensive.

In a note to investors Wednesday, analysts at Cowen wrote that the performance features of the iPhone SE "position it well vs Android devices in cost sensitive markets."

They added that the third generation SE could help Apple to gain incremental share among price-sensitive consumers, especially in Asia.

"We believe the new SE can be effective in markets such as China and India where mainstream competition includes Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi," analysts at Cowen said, adding that they expect Apple to sell 28 million SE's in 2022.

Analysts at investment firm Wedbush said they expect Apple to sell 30 million SE units.