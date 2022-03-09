Asia-Pacific stocks rise after days of losses; U.S. announces ban on Russian oil imports amid Ukraine war

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Wednesday morning trade, recovering partially from losses earlier in the week as investors continue to assess the potential economic ramifications of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.47% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.43%.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia climbed 0.31% in morning trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.19% higher.

Markets in South Korea are closed on Wednesday due to the country's presidential election.

Investors in the region are set to continue monitoring oil prices on Wednesday.

Oil prices jumped to their session highs on Tuesday after President Joe Biden said the U.S. will ban imports of Russian oil, a further escalation in the international response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The United Kingdom also announced its own plans to phase out its reliance on Russian oil imports by the end of the year.