Here’s how urban and rural Americans build wealth differently

Doug Langley clears the combine harvester's head from weed before he starts harvesting, during the wheat harvest in Shelbyville, Kentucky, June 29, 2021.

Many rural Americans may have stronger finances than urban dwellers, but their wealth may lack diversification, jeopardizing a more secure retirement.

That's according to a report from the Employee Benefit Research Institute analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau to compare each group's finances.

"Many believe that rural areas have less wealth, which is true," said Craig Copeland, author and senior research associate at EBRI. "But when you control for income, much of that goes away, except at the very highest level."

Indeed, rural Americans had a higher median net worth for every income level except those making $100,000 or more, when compared to Americans with the same earnings in urban areas.

Some of the reasons for more robust wealth among rural Americans may be the lower cost of living, along with cultural spending differences, Copeland said.

However, there were stark contrasts in the types of assets making up each group's wealth, the report shows.

While there wasn't much of a difference in the percentage of business ownership, rural Americans had higher amounts of wealth concentrated there, representing about one-third of their total assets, compared to roughly 22% for their urban counterparts.