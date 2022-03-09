How parents can encourage kids to follow their interests without being pushy

When a child develops an interest, it can be easy for parents to want to them excel in it, but it's important to draw a distinction between healthy encouragement and pressure to succeed.

Whether its academics, sports or more creative hobbies, it's a positive sign when a child shows an interest in — and even an aptitude for — something. But all too often, parents fall into the trap of pushing their kids to seek achievement, rather than simply letting them enjoy their interests.

It's been established that this kind of "pushy" parenting, focused on success, can have detrimental effects on a child's well-being in the long term.

A 2016 study by Arizona State University on sixth graders found that the pressure that parents put on kids over their grades and their extracurricular activities could actually hinder them from becoming "well-adjusted and successful in later life."

The study also found that, paradoxically, the children of parents who focused more on achievement than on qualities like compassion and decency actually had lower grades.

Suniya Luthar, one of the authors of the study, said that encouraging kids to focus "too much on external validations (such as grades and extra-curricular honors) for their sense of self-worth can lead to greater insecurity, anxiety and overall distress."

Indeed, University of Kent professor Ellie Lee told CNBC on a phone call that there could sometimes be a misconception that parents have to "shape this child to become this particular type of person, who's fantastic, [and] a lot of it really isn't up to you."