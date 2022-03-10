CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Thursday: Pros react to Amazon’s stock split, find hedges against rising oil and inflation

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO08:14
CNBC ProAmazon, CrowdStrike, and Mosaic are some of today's picks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 10
Alison Conklinan hour ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Dan Niles is holding 25% cash, but is still investing in these names
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO08:58
CNBC ProTesla, Marriott, and Disney are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 9
Alison Conklin
Read More