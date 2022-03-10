BuzzFeed is now a public stock, but can it build a long-term digital media winner?

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti stands in front of the Nasdaq market site in Times Square as the company goes public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company on December 06, 2021 in New York City.

In this weekly series, CNBC takes a look at companies that made the inaugural Disruptor 50 list, 10 years later.

There have been very few digital media companies to grace CNBC's annual Disruptor 50 list in its 10-year history, in part because it is a tough industry to make money in.

Even as daily life has become centered online, it's the gatekeepers of the internet who keep most of the money, such as Google and Facebook. A focus on viral content made sense for BuzzFeed with the rise of Facebook and advertising shifts. BuzzFeed, which made CNBC's inaugural Disruptor 50 list in 2013, started in 2006 with a focus on lists, videos and memes that are uplifted by social media.

But relying on the internet giants is a risk, whether it is SEO or viral success, as their algorithms and larger business goals shift in ways that can punish the most recent successful digital media model, or audiences simply move on from the last fad in content.

In the years since its inception, BuzzFeed added more traditional reporting in an attempt to bridge the worlds of "snackable" content with breaking news and investigative journalism — it has won a Pulitzer Prize and was at the center of the media storm during the Trump presidency over the "Steele dossier" when its then editor-in-chief Ben Smith decided to publish the document.

It hasn't been a smooth ride financially, and investors became wary of the future for digital media companies in recent years. BuzzFeed notably missed its 2015 revenue goals.

At the time, press reports indicated that BuzzFeed's move to a "distributed" media strategy, where the goal is to find large audiences beyond its own websites and apps, was a big part of the challenge. Attracting lots of clicks on Facebook and Snap didn't necessarily translate into an advertising revenue juggernaut.