CNBC Pro

There's a buying opportunity in some auto stocks hit by Russia-Ukraine concerns, Credit Suisse says

Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProGoldman says consider buying these stocks as Ukraine-Russia war hits the European economy
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProWall Street says these Nasdaq stocks have the best shot at bouncing back from the bear market
Sarah Min
CNBC ProThese ETFs can help investors ride out this market turbulence, Bank of America says
Jesse Pound
Read More