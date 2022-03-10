Singapore wants to allow vaccinated travelers to visit without quarantine

Singapore wants to eventually allow all travelers to skip quarantine in the country as long as they are vaccinated, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, he said: "With greater vaccination and boosting of populations, and also better testing and safe management protocols, I think we have now been able to put in place a series of measures to restart travel."

That has meant a steady build-up of so-called vaccinated travel lanes, Iswaran said. Singapore established these lanes with certain countries that allow vaccinated travelers to visit without having to serve quarantine.

"We do want to pivot to … as long as the traveler is vaccinated and can prove that, they should be able to enter the country without quarantine," Iswaran said.

As of the end of last year, Singapore's passenger traffic was at about 15% of pre-Covid volume, and the city-state wants to "build on that momentum," he added.