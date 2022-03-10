Directors with HR skills are becoming more important for companies amid Great Resignation

Monkeybusinessimages | Istock | Getty Images

Company leaders are being pressed from every side to explain how they plan to attract and retain the talent they need amid rampant job reshuffling. They're increasingly turning to members of their board for that guidance. Research shows that companies are welcoming more directors who have actual human resources experience into the boardroom. For decades, the composition of most corporate boards leaned heavily towards current and former CEOs, CFOs, lawyers and academics. The folks managing the talent — CHROs, chief people officers, and others — were rarely at the table. That's beginning to change. The share of directorship roles across all companies in the S&P 1500 with specific human-resources skills increased to 19.4% in January compared to11.3% two years ago, according to ISS ESG, the responsible-investing arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. These directors also better represent the demographics of the workforce. In 2016, 11% of directors with HR skills were under 55; today that figure is 29%. The trend makes sense. Corporate leaders are facing an avalanche of workplace issues with no easy answers. The scramble to find workers, offer pay and benefits to keep them from quitting, all while navigating a new remote-hybrid-in person work arrangement is unfamiliar territory for most chief executives. Bringing on directors who deal with these issues every day makes sense. "The issues around workforce metrics and human capital management are becoming more complex," says Bonnie Saynay, global head of ESG investor research and data strategy for ISS ESG. "Boards are really seeking HR knowledge and expertise to better grasp what's happening and how it affects the decisions they're making." And directors are spending more time on people issues. A director survey from PricewaterhouseCoopers shows that talent management is now the top area that needs more time and attention in the boardroom, beating out strategy and crisis management for the first time.

Demand for transparency

The push to have more HR expertise on the board also comes at a time when the SEC is requiring more transparency on workforce issues. In 2020, it voted that public companies must disclose more about their workforce in annual filings so that investors have a better idea of risk factors in this area. Institutional investors are also continuing to evolve in their focus on workforce issues. "They are prioritizing the 'S' in ESG," says Saynay, "demanding more transparency, disclosure, and engagement on these topics from the companies they own in their portfolios."

Boards are really seeking HR knowledge and expertise to better grasp what's happening and how it affects the decisions they're making. Bonnie Saynay, global head of ESG investor research and data strategy, ISS ESG