Want to give your finances a spring cleaning? First, get organized

When spring cleaning this season, don't forget to include your finances.

To start, you'll want to get organized.

A cluttered house or cluttered mind can make you feel unproductive. It's the same thing when your finances are disorganized, said Jamila Souffrant, creator of financial education podcast "Journey To Launch."

"It is important to understand that you need to renew and relook at what is going on with your finances so you can enter a new season on better footing," she said.

Decluttering can come in many forms, from sorting documents to better understanding and streamlining your budget. Not only can it help you get on track for financial success, it will help your overall sense of well-being, said Winnie Sun, co-founder and managing director of Irvine, California-based Sun Group Wealth Partners.

"When you are organized with your finances, your whole life is less stressful, " she said.

While creating a system may take some time upfront, it will save you time and energy in the future.

"If you create a system that works for you now, then come next year you can really just repeat," said Sun, a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council.

It's also the perfect time to get organized since you'll have to start getting your financial documents together for tax season. With that in mind, here's how to get it done.