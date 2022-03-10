CNBC Pro

JPMorgan upgrades KB Home and Toll Brothers but gets 'more selective' on home builders

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley upgrades Chinese TikTok rival and predicts over 60% in share price gains
Evelyn Cheng
CNBC ProAnalysts say Apple's cheaper iPhone SE will drive switches from competitors
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProApple adding live sports to Apple TV+ is bad for Netflix, says Needham analyst Laura Martin
Hannah Miao
Read More