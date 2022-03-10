North Korea is developing a new long-range missile system, U.S. official says

People watch a TV broadcasting file footage of a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be a pair of ballistic missiles off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea, September 15, 2021.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration confirmed Thursday that North Korea recently conducted two tests of a relatively new intercontinental ballistic missile system, ratcheting up tensions between leader Kim Jong Un and the U.S. at a precarious time in world politics.

A senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to share details of the government's threat assessment, said the tests were carried out in February and March. It is the first time in four years that Kim has tested the long-range missiles, which are designed to carry nuclear weapons.

World leaders first learned of this particular ICBM system during North Korea's Workers' Party parade, which is largely viewed as a military celebration, in October 2020.

"This is a serious escalation by the DPRK," the senior administration official said on a call with reporters, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"These launches are a brazen violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, vehemently raise tensions, and risk destabilizing the security situation," the person added.

The official said the Biden administration decided to share this intelligence widely in order to galvanize allies and partners "to speak in a united voice to oppose further development of such weapons by the DPRK."

Last March, Pyongyang conducted its first missile test during President Joe Biden's administration.