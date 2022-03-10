LIVE UPDATES
Zelenskyy warns millions more may die if bombing isn’t stopped; Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers to meet for talks
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Thursday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told Sky News that Ukraine will lose millions more people if its allies did not impose a no-fly zone over the country.
His comments come as Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers prepare to meet for talks in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has announced that civilian evacuation routes from seven cities will open on Thursday.
Ukraine announces evacuation routes from 7 cities
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said there will be seven civilian evacuation routes on Thursday.
Six of the routes will take civilians fleeing heavy fighting in Trostyanets, Krasnopillya, Sumy, Mariupol, Volnovakha and Izyum to other parts of the country, while another will transport people from the outskirts of Kyiv into the center of the city.
Many attempts to evacuate civilians have been halted in recent days, with Ukrainian authorities accusing Russian forces of violating cease-fire agreements, attacking the agreed evacuation routes, and only permitting civilians to flee to Russia.
'Close the sky and stop the bombing': Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges allies to create a no-fly zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed his call for Western allies to create a no-fly zone over the country, saying any further delay will be "too late" to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.
"We are speaking about closing the sky. You can't decide to close or not to close, you can't decide," Zelenskky said in an interview with Sky News.
"Don't wait [for] me asking you several times, a million times, to close the sky. No. You have to phone us ... our people who lost their children and say: 'Sorry we didn't do it yesterday, one week ago. We didn't push Putin, we didn't speak with him a lot, we didn't find the dialogue with him. We did nothing.'"
"And it's true. Yesterday, the world did nothing. I'm sorry but it is true," Zelenskky said, calling on policymakers to act faster to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
"Close the sky and stop the bombing," he said.
When asked about Western concerns of a no-fly zone bringing about a direct confrontation with Russia, making the situation even worse, Zelenskky replied: "So, it would be worse for whom? For our families? No, for whom? For them? No, who knows? Nobody knows. But we know that exactly that now is very bad. And in future, it will be too late."
Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers to meet for talks
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday for talks.
The two ministers will hold separate press conferences following the meeting.
IMF approves $1.4 billion in emergency funding to Ukraine
The International Monetary Fund has approved $1.4 billion in emergency funding to support Ukraine's economy, citing the devastating humanitarian crisis and destruction of infrastructure as a result of Russia's invasion.
More than 2 million people are estimated to have fled Ukraine since Russia's onslaught started two weeks ago.
"The Russian military invasion of Ukraine has been responsible for a massive humanitarian and economic crisis," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.
"The tragic loss of life, huge refugee flows, and immense destruction of infrastructure and productive capacity is causing severe human suffering and will lead to a deep recession this year. Financing needs are large, urgent, and could rise significantly as the war continues," she added.
Earlier this week, the World Bank approved a package of grants and loans totaling $723 million to Ukraine.
