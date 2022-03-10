Zelenskyy warns millions more may die if bombing isn’t stopped; Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers to meet for talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed his call for Western allies to create a no-fly zone over the country, saying any further delay will be "too late" to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.

"We are speaking about closing the sky. You can't decide to close or not to close, you can't decide," Zelenskky said in an interview with Sky News.

"Don't wait [for] me asking you several times, a million times, to close the sky. No. You have to phone us ... our people who lost their children and say: 'Sorry we didn't do it yesterday, one week ago. We didn't push Putin, we didn't speak with him a lot, we didn't find the dialogue with him. We did nothing.'"

"And it's true. Yesterday, the world did nothing. I'm sorry but it is true," Zelenskky said, calling on policymakers to act faster to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"Close the sky and stop the bombing," he said.

When asked about Western concerns of a no-fly zone bringing about a direct confrontation with Russia, making the situation even worse, Zelenskky replied: "So, it would be worse for whom? For our families? No, for whom? For them? No, who knows? Nobody knows. But we know that exactly that now is very bad. And in future, it will be too late."

