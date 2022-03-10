South Korea's incoming president to focus on foreign policy, analysts say

South Korea's new president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party gestures to his supporters as he is congratulated outside the party headquarters in Seoul on March 10, 2022.

South Korea's incoming president Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to focus on foreign policy, but analysts say he faces challenges on the domestic front.

Relations with North Korea, the U.S. and China will be of particular importance, according to Tom Rafferty, Asia regional director at The Economist Intelligence Unit.

Yoon has signaled he would pursue closer relations with the U.S. That could include buying another THAAD missile defense system as a countermeasure against North Korea, said Karl Friedhoff, fellow in public opinion and Asia policy at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

But a cozier relationship with the U.S. could affect Seoul's relations with China, South Korea's largest export market, Rafferty told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday.

Yoon could try to take a tougher line on China, but Friedhoff said the incoming president would soften when faced with the economic consequences.

Still, Friedhoff told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday, before results were announced, he expects "alliance management will be smoother under Yoon," as compared with rival candidate Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party.