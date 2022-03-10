There are more than 11 million open jobs in America right now—and workers have the upper hand

The labor market is seeing sustained pressure where there are tons of job openings, new hires and people leaving all at once — which is proving to be great for jobseekers and tough for hiring managers.

In January there were 11.3 million job openings, 6.5 million hires and 6.1 million separations, according to the Department of Labor's latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

Openings increased in other services (which ranges from auto workers to hairstylists to laundry workers) and in durable goods manufacturing, while hiring remained steady from the previous month.

The total number of people who quit voluntarily edged down to 4.3 million, or 2.9% of the labor force, which is down from a record high in November but still incredibly elevated and signals people feel confident about finding a better job. Quits decreased in retail trade and in information but increased in finance and insurance.

Elise Gould, senior economist with the Economic Policy Institute, noted that the rate of hiring remains higher than the rate of quitting in any industry, which means that when people quit, they're moving to better jobs in the same industry rather than switching careers or leaving the workforce.