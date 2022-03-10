These Social Security scams will try to steal your savings. Here's what to watch out for

If you answer a phone call claiming to be the Social Security Administration demanding money, the agency wants you to know it's a scam.

Many Americans fall victim to this trap every year, which can also happen by text, email and postal mail.

In 2021, the agency received more than 568,000 reports of Social Security-related scam attempts totaling more than $63.6 million in losses to victims.

So far this year, it has received more than 31,000 Social Security-related scam complaints.

More from Personal Finance:

5 ways the Fed and higher interest rates may impact you

More Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, report finds

Here's how urban and rural Americans build wealth

More incidents may possibly go unreported due to shame or embarrassment, according to government officials.

Scammers use fear to try to get people to act without thinking, Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, said during a Wednesday press call.

Steps to take if you receive a suspicious text, call or email: Hang up and do not respond. Do not disclose personal information, such as your Social Security number or bank account information. Never make payments with gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrencies or by mailing cash for any reason. Report scams to Oig.ssa.gov.

Fraudsters may say there's a problem with your Social Security number or account.

They may ask you for personal information, like your Social Security number or banking information.

They may threaten to arrest you if you don't pay a fee or fine.

They may even send pictures of fabricated government badges, cite false identification numbers or send letters using fake Social Security Administration letterhead.

"The Social Security Administration will never tell someone to wire money, buy gift cards or pay with cryptocurrency," said Gail Ennis, inspector general at the Social Security Administration. "If anyone does ask you that, you know it's a scam."

Government officials are working to crack down on the perpetrators of these schemes.

Currently, they are pursuing 46 major criminal investigations involving individuals or companies who have engaged in these schemes, Ennis said.