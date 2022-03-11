CVS CEO Karen Lynch fires executives after internal sexual harassment investigation, report says

People walk by a CVS Pharmacy store in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

CVS Health Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch has pushed out several executives after the company conducted an internal investigation about how it handled sexual harassment complaints, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The report says that Lynch also plans to shake up how the drugstore chain and health-care company handles similar complaints. It cites people familiar with the matter.

According to the Journal, Lynch learned about complaints made by at least two female employees who alleged that a New Jersey-based regional store manager touched them inappropriately or harassed them at work. The store manager oversaw hundreds of the company's stores.

Lynch tapped a professional investigator, who looked into the claims and ultimately prompted the executives' dismissal. It is unclear how many executives were dismissed.

CNBC has reached out to CVS for comment.

Read the Wall Street Journal report here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.