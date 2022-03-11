European markets set for mixed open, with Ukraine war and surging inflation in focus

LONDON — European markets are set for a mixed open on Friday, as global investors react to soaring U.S. inflation and a hawkish surprise from the European Central Bank, along with developments in Ukraine.

Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open around 6 points higher at 7,105, Germany's DAX is set to slide by around 60 points to 13,382 and France's CAC 40 is seen around 26 points lower at 6,181, according to IG data.

U.S. consumer price inflation came in at an annual 7.9% in February, its highest level since January 1982, as food and energy costs pushed prices skyward.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent barrage of Western economic sanctions against Moscow, has exacerbated price pressures that were already causing headaches for central bank policymakers. The huge inflation print bolstered expectations for more aggressive hikes to interest rates.

The ECB on Thursday announced that it will end its bond-buying program in the third quarter of 2022 if economic data justifies it, sooner than previously planned. President Christine Lagarde said the war will have a "material impact on economic activity and inflation."

Market sentiment has been in thrall to developments in Ukraine since Russia launched its attack on Feb. 24. Talks between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats in Turkey have stalled without progress on a cease-fire or an evacuation passage for civilians attempting to flee the besieged city of Mariupol.

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell across the board on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropping more than 3% to lead regional losses.

Stock futures stateside were fractionally lower ahead of Friday's session on Wall Street as the Dow Jones Industrial Average headed for its fifth consecutive losing week.

A raft of economic data is due Friday from across Europe, including February's German inflation prints and U.K. gross domestic product, construction, manufacturing and industrial production figures for January.

Earnings come from EssilorLuxottica and Berkeley Group, among others.

