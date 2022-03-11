CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: Cramer says history shows the risk of buying stocks based on what Putin says

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Friday — stocks pop on "positive shifts," a sell signal for oil, Oatly bombs
Jim Cramer4 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We just got two more reasons to own this tech stock so we bought some more
Zev Fima
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: Cramer looks at past market downturns to spot stocks that could win this time around
Jim Cramer
Read More