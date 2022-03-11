CNBC Pro

Investors who bail from stocks miss the comeback rallies. Here's what that means for your returns

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProOracle's earnings report flashes warning sign for tech sector as equity investments take a hit
Ari Levy2 hours ago
CNBC ProTech analyst says buy the dip on Microsoft — and names the other tech stocks he likes
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProWall Street banks name the most exposed global stocks to the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Zavier Ong
Read More