Moscow widens attacks to new cities in Ukraine; Russian convoy redeploys near Kyiv

Ruslan Martsinkiv, mayor of Ivano-Frankiivsk, said Friday morning that the city in western Ukraine was under attack and there had been explosions on the ground. He urged residents in a series of Facebook statements not to leave their homes, adding that the military and emergency services were on the scene.

Meanwhile Ihor Polishchuk, mayor of Lutsk — another city in Ukraine's west — also said on Facebook that there had been explosions there this morning. He said the airstrike had taken place near the airport.

CNBC has not yet been able to independently verify the reported attacks on either city.

Elsewhere, the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine came under attack early on Friday morning, being hit by three airstrikes. Ukraine's State Emergency Service said the strikes had hit a kindergarten, an apartment building and a shoe factory. One person died in the attacks, while 20 were injured, authorities said.

