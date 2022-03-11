LIVE UPDATES
Moscow widens attacks to new cities in Ukraine; Russian convoy redeploys near Kyiv
More cities in Ukraine have been targeted by Russian airstrikes Friday, local authorities say, in a move that suggests Moscow is moving its attack further into the country.
It comes after new satellite images showed a large Russian convoy approaching Kyiv had redeployed to towns and forests outside the city, potentially signaling a renewed push to bear down on the capital.
Ukraine’s cities are being hit by ‘devastating blows,’ official says
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine's President, said Friday that Ukrainian cities are being hit by "devastating blows."
— Chloe Taylor
Russian attacks move west, authorities say, targeting new cities
Ruslan Martsinkiv, mayor of Ivano-Frankiivsk, said Friday morning that the city in western Ukraine was under attack and there had been explosions on the ground. He urged residents in a series of Facebook statements not to leave their homes, adding that the military and emergency services were on the scene.
Meanwhile Ihor Polishchuk, mayor of Lutsk — another city in Ukraine's west — also said on Facebook that there had been explosions there this morning. He said the airstrike had taken place near the airport.
CNBC has not yet been able to independently verify the reported attacks on either city.
Elsewhere, the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine came under attack early on Friday morning, being hit by three airstrikes. Ukraine's State Emergency Service said the strikes had hit a kindergarten, an apartment building and a shoe factory. One person died in the attacks, while 20 were injured, authorities said.
— Chloe Taylor
