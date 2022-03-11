Britain revisits huge tidal energy plan as Ukraine crisis continues

An independent commission in the U.K. is to revisit the possibility of using the Severn Estuary, a large body of water between England and Wales, to harness tidal energy.

The commission will be set up by the pan-regional Western Gateway Partnership, which covers western England and south Wales.

"The time is right to look again at what could be an incredible source of clean, environmentally friendly energy on our doorstep," Jane Mudd, who is vice chair of the partnership and also leads Newport City Council, said in a statement Tuesday.

The commission, Mudd added, would "have the expertise and independence it needs to explore whether using the Severn Estuary to create sustainable power is attainable and viable."

Katherine Bennett, the Western Gateway Partnership's chair, said it had been known for some time that the Severn had "huge potential for creating clean renewable energy."

According to a paper published by the Institution of Civil Engineers in 2016, the output from the Severn's tidal range could be approximately 25 terawatt hours per year, or "about 7% of the UK energy needs."