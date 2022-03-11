CNBC Pro

These are Goldman's favorite energy stocks to play the oil surge

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProMost Wall Street analysts are still bullish on Rivian after disappointing earnings – but not all
John Rosevearan hour ago
CNBC ProInvestors who bail from stocks miss the comeback rallies. Here's what that means for your returns
Sarah Min2 hours ago
CNBC ProOracle's earnings report flashes warning sign for tech sector as equity investments take a hit
Ari Levy4 hours ago
Read More