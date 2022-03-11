Treasury yields slip as investors digest inflation data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.9864% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 2 basis points lower to 2.3641%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Friday morning, as investors digested inflation data released in the previous session.

The 10-year yield topped 2% on Thursday, after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading. The consumer price index rose 7.9% over the year to February, its highest level since 1982, and higher than the anticipated 7.8% increase.

Despite persisting concerns about higher inflation, yields retreated on Friday morning. The Russia-Ukraine war has weighed on investor appetite for riskier assets such as stocks and seen them instead seek safe haven investments, including bonds.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine came to a halt on Thursday, with foreign ministers from both countries making no progress on a possible cease-fire agreement.

The discussions came a day after Russian forces bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol — an attack which Ukrainian authorities say killed three people, including one child.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that she expected the Russia-Ukraine war to contribute to stubborn inflation, foreseeing that prices would stay high for another year.