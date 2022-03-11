U.S. clears way for truly driverless vehicles without steering wheels

DETROIT – Federal vehicle safety regulators have cleared the way for the production and deployment of driverless vehicles that do not include manual controls such as a steering wheel or pedals.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday issued final rules eliminating the requirement that cars with automated driving systems, or self-driving vehicles, include these conventional controls.

The 155-page, "first-of-its-kind" ruling allows companies to build and deploy autonomous vehicles without manual controls as long as they meet other safety regulations. Current self-driving cars, operating in small numbers in the U.S. today, typically include manual controls for backup safety drivers and to meet federal safety standards.

"Through the 2020s, an important part of USDOT's safety mission will be to ensure safety standards keep pace with the development of automated driving and driver assistance systems," Transportation Secretary said Pete Buttigieg in a statement. "This new rule is an important step, establishing robust safety standards for ADS-equipped vehicles."

The new rule emphasizes driverless cars "must continue to provide the same high levels of occupant protection as current passenger vehicles." Companies still must meet other safety standards as well as federal, state and local regulations to actually launch and operate driverless vehicles on U.S. roadways.