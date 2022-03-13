The Congressional spending bill battle had a not-so-great message for small businesses

A majority of small business owners on Main Street say they support more financial relief from the federal government, but the resolution of the battle in Congress last week over the spending bill for the federal government shows that it may not be coming.

This shouldn't be a surprise. With fiscal hawks reluctant to provide more funds related to the pandemic even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine became a key spending issue on Capitol Hill, odds have been long that Congress is going to provide another significant round of financial support for small business owners.

That's even though the need is clearly there. Two-thirds of small business owners support more financial relief, according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for Q1 2022, as inflation continues to hit Main Street hard.

"Following action on the spending bill, the legislative docket will be crammed with other things that leave little room for small business priorities. And given Putin's aggression and what he does next to savage Ukraine and threaten Europe, the attention of Congress and the White House may move increasingly to international matters and away from domestic legislative plans or wish lists," said Karen Kerrigan, president and CEO of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

In addition, there are a lot of complex domestic issues left to tackle in this legislative session, from prescription drug pricing to a version of President Biden's Build Back Better plan that can receive the support of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, as well as a Supreme Court nomination in the Senate, all of which will "eat up legislative days," Kerrigan said.

The specific measures for small business where hopes have been highest are the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and Employee Retention Credit. Hopes are not dead, but made more difficult by having to proceed on a stand-alone basis in Covid legislation.

The National Federation of Independent Business says while small businesses were left out of the spending bill, NFIB will continue to push for restoration of the Employee Retention Credit in the Covid-19 supplemental bill that is expected to be considered soon. NFIB is concerned about the omission of policy for Main Street given the headwinds small businesses are facing, including rising inflation, increasing energy costs, supply chain disruptions, and workforce shortages.

"Small businesses do not expect these problems to subside any time soon as expectations for future business conditions continue to decline, " said Kevin Kuhlman, NFIB's head of federal government relations.

The Employee Retention Credit, which was cancelled earlier that it was supposed to be in Q4 2021, has an estimated $8 billion in tax credits small business owners still might be able to claim. And NFIB thinks it has a better chance of receiving support than the much larger Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which is far larger (nearly $50 billion) and because it is targeted to one industry, makes it potentially harder to gain the broadest support.

There are some positives to be considered in the just-passed federal budget. For starters, Congress was able to pass the bill after operating on continuing resolutions and the risk that continued into fiscal 2023, and the spending levels are higher than they were under the Trump administration across many agencies.

"From the vantage point of the greater good, we are in a better place. We are increasing the level of spending while still coming out of a pandemic and while we need social investment," said Didier Trinh, director of policy and political impact at the progressive Main Street Alliance.

And what became a major sticking point in the debate on Capitol Hill — the clawing back of American Rescue Plan funds from states to make the budget work, a battle the states ended up winning when that method of paying for the bill was scrapped — does include an upside for small businesses. That's because the American Rescue Plan provided a lot of flexibility to states to determine how to allocate financial resources and many did use the funds to support small businesses, Trinh said.

"Extracting that funding back to use as an offset for this bill was a mistake, and the states had every right to be frustrated," he said. "We want to protect the funding that was promised so that states can still use it to help small businesses," he added.

The Main Street Alliance favors the state grantmaking approach over programs like the controversial Paycheck Protection Program, which even though it offered loans that were forgivable has yet to grant many loans that status. "Grants are much more efficient and provide relief more quickly. States know how to administer grant programs at the local level," Trinh said.

There is no guarantee how that plays out at the state level, but he said the state programs are a good place for small businesses to focus if they need more support rather than relying on the federal government moving new legislation.

It was not encouraging that in the White House's own push for more Covid spending in the broad federal budget bill, the focus was on the public health measures and not more business relief. Even as small business experts continue to worry about the state of health in the restaurant industry, the White House request did not include targeted support.