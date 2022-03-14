Bipartisan group of lawmakers pushes IRS for answers on 'numerous problems' facing taxpayers

A group of bipartisan lawmakers is pressing the IRS for answers on lingering issues amid a backlog of millions of unprocessed returns.

Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., members of the Senate Finance Committee overseeing the IRS, alongside Reps. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif.; Abigail Spanberger, D-Va.; Brian Higgins, D-N.Y.; Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla.; and Mike Kelly, R-Pa., reiterated ongoing concerns and pushed for relief in letters to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

"We remain concerned that the IRS does not have a comprehensive plan to remedy the numerous problems affecting taxpayers, despite the fact that this filing season is already well underway," the lawmakers wrote.

"For example, there is continued confusion about which notices may be unilaterally suspended by the IRS, beyond the notices the IRS has already suspended, among other issues," they said.

The lawmakers want to know which notices must be issued within a certain timeframe by law, and why others still haven't been suspended. The agency in February temporarily halted more than a dozen types of automated letters, including some for unpaid taxes.

They have also asked for clarification on the process for penalty abatement, including for taxpayers who already received relief in 2020 and 2021, asking for an IRS response by the close of business on March 14.