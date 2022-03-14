China is seen pursuing its 'own interests' as it decides whether to help Russia

China will consider its own interests when deciding whether it should help Russia cope with the impact of Western sanctions as a result of the Ukraine war, according to a former deputy sanctions coordinator for the U.S. State Department. "The U.S. government will see China as very important here," Richard Nephew told CNBC Monday, in responding to a question on how important China's role is in ensuring the efficacy of U.S. sanctions. He added that the Chinese have the ability to offer "some degree" of support for Russia as Moscow suffers the fallout from those sanctions.

The Chinese are always going to consider their national interests, and they still have a substantial interest in being able to do business in Europe, do business in the United States. Richard Nephew Senior research scholar, Columbia University

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and European Union have stepped in with sanctions on Russia's banks, central bank and on the assets of its oligarchs. The U.S. last week further imposed bans on Russian oil. Investors are watching closely to see what China will do as those sanctions hit Russia's economy. Moscow is counting on Beijing for help to cope with the blow to its economy, the Financial Times reported. However, the U.S. is warning China not to support the rogue country. "The Chinese are always going to consider their national interests, and they still have a substantial interest in being able to do business in Europe, do business in the United States," Nephew told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia." "The degree to which China is seen as undermining the sanctions campaign that the United States or Europe are pursuing may potentially adversely affect that. I think the Chinese are going to hold that pretty seriously."

Since Russia's attack on Ukraine, Beijing has refused to call it an invasion and said China would maintain normal trade with both countries. China has not joined U.S., EU and other countries' sanctions on Russia. Last week, however, Premier Li Keqiang said China was "deeply" worried about the crisis in Ukraine, and warned that sanctions will hurt global growth. But if Washington was to "strong-arm" Beijing on not supporting Russia, it's "unlikely to work wonders," said Nephew, currently a senior research scholar at Columbia University. "But at the same time, I think that they will even set that aside and the frustration, irritation, and with that aside, in order to ensure that their own interests are taken into account," he said referring to China. That could mean not cooperating with Russia quietly, "but certainly not flagrantly violate U.S., European sanctions on Russia," he added. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is scheduled for talks Monday with China's top foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, to discuss the invasion on Ukraine.