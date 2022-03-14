Cramer's lightning round: Stay away from Snap here

Loading chart...

Nucor Corp: "We see opportunities that we want to get ready for if the Fed raises [the interest rate] and the market comes down ... Nucor's up gigantically and we felt like bulls make money, bears make money, hogs get [slaughtered]."

Store Capital Corp: "One of the problems with this is that I could tell you to buy it, or I could say, 'buy Realty Income,' which I like very much ... I see no necessary bottom in these, so I've got to say not yet."

Snap Inc: "When [Square parent Block] crushes the numbers and stock goes down, Snap, which didn't crush the numbers, it's going down even more. I say no to owning Snap."

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: "What can I say, that's an inexpensive stock ... I was going to recommend that you buy Lowe's, because they had a dynamite quarter."

