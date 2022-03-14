Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci hopes the world will not forget lessons from a 'catastrophic experience'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives for a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to COVID-19, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2021.

As the two-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic declaration approached last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci was in no mood to predict the future.

"The answer is: we don't know. I mean, that's it," Fauci told CNBC when asked what may come next for Covid vaccinations. Given the durability of protection from the shots, "it is likely that we're not done with this when it comes to vaccines," he said.

Two years into a pandemic that has killed more than 6 million people globally, and nearly 1 million in the U.S., leaders in public health, academia and industry expressed ambivalence as much of the rest of the world – or at least the U.S. – appears to be trying to move on. Despite progress in beating back the omicron variant, they stressed that the globe cannot let its vigilance lapse.

"Everybody wants to return to normal, everybody wants to put the virus behind us in the rearview mirror, which is, I think, what we should aspire to," Fauci said.

While he acknowledged "we are going in the right direction" as cases, hospitalizations and deaths decline after the omicron surge, he pointed out "we have gone in the right direction in four other variants" before the pandemic took a devastating turn.

As states and cities scrap many of their pandemic restrictions, the pandemic lingers. The U.S. is still recording more than 1,200 deaths per day from the coronavirus. Hospitalizations have recently ticked higher in the United Kingdom, a previous harbinger for what may hit the U.S.

As the world on Friday marked two years since the World Health Organization first called the coronavirus a pandemic, the agency's scientists argued last week that the more important anniversary came more than a month earlier. In January 2020, the WHO warned that the disease that would come to be known as Covid-19 was a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

"What we were saying in January was: 'It's coming, it's real, get ready,'" said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO's health emergencies program, in a briefing Thursday. "What I was most stunned by was the lack of response, was the lack of urgency, in relation to WHO's highest level of alert."

That lower level of urgency appears to have settled in once again. Congress last week sidelined new funding for the Covid response despite White House press secretary Jen Psaki's warning that the U.S. needs funds to secure critical supplies.

She said that without more aid, the U.S. risks dropping testing capacity within weeks, running out of monoclonal antibody drugs by May, exhausting the only medicine to preventively protect the immunocompromised by July and going through antiviral pills by September.

"I am concerned," Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning about the lack of new federal funding. He noted that because vaccine boosters and antiviral pills are only cleared through Emergency Use Authorization, the government is the only allowed purchaser.

"So if the government doesn't have money, nobody can get the vaccine," Bourla said.