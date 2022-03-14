CNBC Pro

Jefferies says fewer gains ahead for Ford and GM due to inflation surge, Russia-Ukraine conflict

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProUkraine-Russia war will make it harder for Facebook parent Meta's stock to recover, BofA says
Jesse Pound19 min ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades energy stocks Chevron and Occidental, citing valuation concerns
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProGoldman initiates energy generation company at buy, says nuclear exposure could boost stock
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Read More