Russia-Ukraine talks set to resume as attacks on Kyiv ramp up

Talks between Ukraine and Russia will resume on Monday morning, according to Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia.

"Negotiations with Russia will take place this morning via video link," he said in a statement posted to Telegram by Interior Ministry Advisor Anton Geraschenko.

The talks are due to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET).

Last week, talks between Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers failed to make progress on establishing a cease-fire agreement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at the time.

