Portraits of war: See how the attack on Ukraine has affected its people

Ukrainians who fled the war in their country take refuge in the main hall of an athletic complex in the Moldovan capital Kishinev, on March 10, 2022.

Russia's war in Ukraine has gone on for nearly three weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded his ex-Soviet neighbor late last month, an unprovoked act that has led to carnage across the country. The war has displaced more than 2.5 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children.

As desperate Ukrainians flee their homes to neighboring NATO member countries — Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania — Russian forces pummel Kyiv with missiles and artillery.

At least 596 people, including 43 children, have been killed since Russia invaded, the United Nations said Sunday. An additional 1,067 civilians, including 57 children, were wounded as of midnight on Saturday.

Here is a look at some of the faces and lives affected by Russia's horrific war:

Editors Note: Some Images may contain graphic content.