Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors await China's retail sales data; oil prices fall

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday morning as investors continue to assess the economic outlook, with developments in the Russia-Ukraine war being monitored as well as Chinese economic data releases expected.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.12% while the Topix index climbed 0.28%. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.51%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.63% in morning trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.2% lower.

Chinese economic data, including industrial production and retail sales for February, is set to be out at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday. It comes as China is currently facing its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the height of the pandemic in 2020, with major cities including Shenzhen rushing to limit business activity.