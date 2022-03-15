Biden signs government funding bill that includes $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid

U.S. President Joe Biden signs an executive order on federal construction project contracts and labor agreements during a visit to Ironworkers Local 5 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, February 4, 2022.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a $1.5 trillion bill that funds federal operations through September and sends billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine as the country fights off a Russian invasion.

Washington had to approve a spending plan by the end of the day to prevent a government shutdown.

The bill includes $13.6 billion for assistance to Ukraine, which fits into a broader U.S. effort to bolster Ukrainian defense, hamper Russia's economy and support civilians displaced by the war. The money will fund defensive military equipment and training, along with aid for Ukrainian refugees both within the country and in neighboring nations.

"We're moving further to augment support to the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country," Biden said Tuesday before he signed the bill. He added that the U.S. will be "better positioned to provide for the rapidly growing humanitarian need of the Ukrainian people."