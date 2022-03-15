China's Covid spike worsens: Dongguan factory center locks down, new cases top 3,500 nationwide

Aerial view of people queuing up for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on February 26, 2022, in Dongguan, Guangdong province.

BEIJING — China's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the initial wave of the pandemic worsened Tuesday with a major factory city ordering production halts.

Recent outbreaks in 28 provinces have infected more than 15,000 people and stem primarily from the highly transmissible omicron variant, China's National Health Commission said Tuesday, according to state media. China has 31 province-level regions.

Although the northern province of Jilin accounts for most of the cases, the latest outbreak has hit major cities such as the financial center of Shanghai and technology manufacturing hub Shenzhen.

On Tuesday, Dongguan city in the southern province of Guangdong ordered employees of businesses to work from home and locked down residential areas, permitting only necessary activities such as buying groceries and taking virus tests.

The city took a targeted approach to production halts. In industrial parks that haven't reported cases, businesses can maintain basic production under stringent virus control measures. Factory workers often live in dormitories near their workplace.

In areas reporting local cases, businesses must stop production, the announcement said. The measures took effect at noon on March 15 and will last for about a week, until the end of day March 21.