Cramer's lightning round: Bausch Health is a buy

Loading chart...

SoFi Technologies Inc: "[CEO] Anthony Noto is not a loser, he is a winner and he will get this thing going. It is very low at $8 and yet I like it."

Loading chart...

Zim Integrated Shipping: "It's just got a lot of earnings power ... I thought that the rates would've gone down by now, and they're not, and I think Zim's winning."

Loading chart...

Zebra Technologies Corp: "The stock has been one day down after another. It does not make sense to me. The company had a good quarter."

Loading chart...

Dominion Energy Inc: "I think Dominion's terrific, it's got actual growth."

Loading chart...

Loading chart...

C3.ai Inc: "I'm not recommending it. ... Again, these companies that don't make money, people want nothing to do with."

Loading chart...

QuantumScape Corp: "There's dozens of companies in this same space, and I just don't think QuantumScape fits my depiction of companies that make something for a profit and return some to you."